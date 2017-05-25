Acer Nitro 5 laptop makes on-the-go gaming affordable

Gaming laptops tend to be hulking beasts wielding frightening price tags, but the forthcoming Acer Nitro 5 (from £799, on sale from July) aims to be a little more accessible to the average FPS fan. While its available in a range of configurations – Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon graphics cards and Intel Core or AMD A-series processors – all come with a 15.6in 1080p screen, Dolby Audio Premium sound and a dual-fan Coolboost setup, and will run what Acer describes as “casual games” with ease – so whether you’re parked at your kitchen table playing The Witcher 3 or posted up in the basement of some LAN party indulging your Dota 2 addiction, you’ll be getting some decent all-round performance.