Open-fit earbuds are the safest way to soundtrack your exercise routine while also staying aware of your surroundings. No wonder they’re a common sight on Stuff’s best workout headphones list. But until recently it’s been the same few names championing the tech. The new Soundcore Aerofit and Aerofit Pro are looking to change that.

The Anker sub-brand already sells these sensibly priced wireless earphones in the US, but this is the first time either are available in the UK. Both wrap around your ears securely enough to go running without worrying they’ll fly off the minute you hit your stride, and there’s a detachable neckband included with the higher-end Aerofit Pro for added peace of mind.

Each pair is covered in soft-touch rubberised material which shouldn’t rub or chafe, and at 8.5g (Aerofit) or 12.1g (Aerofit Pro) aren’t all that heavier than a regular pair of true wireless earphones.

The regular Aerofit has a 14mm dynamic driver, while the Aerofit Pro goes for a heftier 16.2mm driver. The latter even has spatial audio for added immersion – which might be handy given the open-fit design, which isn’t renowned for sound. Both connect to your other gadgets with Bluetooth 5.3, but only the Aerofit Pro gets higher quality LDAC codec support.

It’s the Aerofit that has the better water resistance, though, with an IPX7 rating to the Pro’s IPX5. Both will comfortably shrug off rain showers and sweat.

Batery life should be good for 11 hours from the Aerofit, rising to 42 hours with a few trips to the charging case. The Aerofit Pro has a little more stamina, at 14 hours and 46 hours respectively.

You’ll be able to pick up the Aerofit for $130/£100 and the Aerofit Pro for $170/£150. Both are available right now in black and white colours, directly from Soundcore and via Amazon. Funkier Aqua Blue and Electric Purple AeroFit Pro editions should land later in January.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming