The Xperia XA2 is a snap-happy Sony mid-ranger

Shutterbugs on a budget, listen up: Sony just squeezed the 23MP Exmor RS sensor from its top-end Xperia XZ range into a much more affordable shell. The Xperia XA2 do 120fps slo-mo recording, record 4K video, and handle ISO 12,800 low-light shooting - not too shabby for a mid-ranger. The rest of the specs check out too, with a 5.2in, Full HD screen (a big bump from last year’s 720p-only Xperia XA1), and a Snapdragon 630 CPU and 3GB of RAM powering Android Oreo. Sony’s signature styling remains, which means the same old chunky screen bezels instead of a shiny new 18:9 display, but the power button doesn’t double as a fingerprint sensor any more - there’s now a separate finger scanner on the back. It’s good news for Americans: this’ll be the first Sony Xperia in the US to have any kind of fingerprint unlock at all. For us in the UK, we’ll be able to buy one in February, but SIM-free prices are still TBC. The larger Xperia XA2 Ultra will arrive around then too, with twin selfie cams and a larger 6in screen on top of the same hardware.