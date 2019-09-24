Xiaomi’s bonkers phone has a 108MP camera and a wraparound display

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has teased a new smartphone with a total looker of a wraparound screen. The display on the Mi Mix Alpha covers a huge cross-section of the device with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of more than 180.6 percent. As if the stunning Surround Screen wasn't enough, the Mi Mix Alpha also features what Xiaomi claims to be the world's first 108MP smartphone camera with the highest resolution, highest pixel count, and the largest sensor found in any phone on the planet. In practice, those superlatives mean the mobile is capable of producing images with a resolution of 12,032 x 9,024 pixels, which you're quite right in thinking is absolutely barmy. All of that tech is encased in a aerospace-grade titanium alloy frame, which is claimed to be three times stronger than stainless steel whilst weighing less. A concept handset at present, Xiaomi say the Mi Mix Alpha will be produced on a small scale first towards the end of the year and is set to cost somewhere in the region of £2,200. That’s a wrap.