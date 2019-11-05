Xiaomi unveil the world's first 108MP penta-camera smartphone

Hold onto your hats, because Xiaomi has just introduced the world to the Mi Note 10, a new smartphone with a penta-camera setup built around a 108MP snapper. With five cameras on the back (a world first, apparently), it'd be fair to say the Mi Note 10 (called the Mi CC9 Pro in China) is a photographer's delight. Aside from that whopping 108MP main camera, the handset features a 20MP wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro lens, 12MP telephoto, and 5MP zoom lens. As if that holy quintuplet wasn't enough of a selling point, the phone is also powered by a Snapdragon 730G with an octa-core CPU, and around the front sports a curved 6.47in Super AMOLED display alongside a 32MP front-facing selfie cam. A fast-charging 5260mAh battery almost feels a touch underwhelming at this point, but it'll ensure the Mi Note 10 can be fully juiced in 65 minutes, which is mighty impressive in its own right.