Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 13 series, the star of which is the flagship Note 13 Pro+, which features a smorgasbord of impressive specs and stats to help tempt you away from the competition.

It, along with its Note 13 Pro sibling, has a 200MP main camera with OIS, along with a 2x/4x lossless zoom and a large 1/1.4” sensor, which promises to deliver crisp shots in various conditions (you can read more in our full review here).

We’re also particularly excited by its blistering 120W HyperCharge skills, which see its generous 5000mAh battery reach 100% in just 19 minutes. That’s significantly faster than flagships from the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung, and will be a major selling point for power users who never want to worry about walking around with a depleted battery.

Other tasty specs include a 6.67in 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, along with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’ll be available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple, starting from £449 (there’s no news on a US release or pricing at this time).

Other handsets announced in the Note 13 Series include the Note 13 Pro (also available in a 5G variant), along with the regular Note 13 which has a less beefy process, slower charging, and a 108MP main camera. The Note 13 Pro will set you back from £279 (its cheaper price is due to having slower charging and a less powerful processor than the Pro+ variant), while the non-Pro Note 13 has a reasonable RRP of £199. All handsets will be released in the UK on 1 February, and will be available to snap up from Amazon, Currys, Argos, and Very.

Elsewhere, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Watch 4, which will land with an Apple Watch-esque design and a 1.97in AMOLED display, along with an aluminium alloy frame, and a stainless-steel rotating crown. It also promises to deliver improved heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, along with the usual fitness-tracking skills you’d expect. It’ll hit shelves on 18 January in Silver Gray and Obsidian Black with matching straps, starting from £89.99. Early buyers will also receive an early bird discount, nabbing it for £79.99 for their keenness.

Lastly, there’s the Redmi Buds 5 Pro wireless earbuds which will also go on sale on 18 January, in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple finishes, starting from £59.99 (or £54.99 for early buyers). It offers three ANC modes, with up to 10 hours of continuous listening, which is boosted to 38 hours when paired with its charging case.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.