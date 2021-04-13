The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro will put a 108MP quad-camera in your hands for £249

Xiaomi is bringing a new mid-ranger to UK shores in the form of the Redmi Note 10 Pro (£249), and the company is positioning the handset as a "powerhouse that packs a punch." But does that marketing lingo ring true? Based on the tech specs we've seen, the answer is a cautious 'yes.' The Redmi Note 10 Pro offers premium tech including a tantalising rear quad-camera that combines two 108MP and 8MP wide-angle snappers, a 5MP telemacro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP selfie camera has been bundled around the front, and sits alongside a 6.67in 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 732G processor, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB of expandable storage, and a 5020mAh fast-charging battery that offers 50 hours of general use on a single charge. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is launching today in the UK and will be available at early bird prices of £219 and £249 (for the 64GB and 128GB models) until April 15, 2021.