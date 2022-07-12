Save 43% on the Poco F4 GT gaming phone this Prime Day

There’s a killer deal to be had on the recently launched Poco F4 GT smartphone this week, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day. Parent company Xiaomi has also slashed prices of its mainline handsets, along with the budget-friendly Redmi range.

The F4 GT usually retails for £699, but right now you can pick one up on Amazon UK for £399 – that’s a massive 43% saving. The gamer-friendly model has only been on sale for the past few months, and this is the biggest price drop we’ve seen for it to date.

All three colour options (Knight Silver, Stealth Black and the impossible-to-miss Cyber Yellow) are discounted. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it’s a potent device.

In our four star review, we called the Poco F4 GT a “mid-tier flagship that blends gamer-friendly features with more mainstream styling”. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU put it top of the class for performance, and the pop-out trigger buttons are a revelation for anyone used to playing fast-paced mobile games with touchscreen inputs.

Poco’s more affordable phones have also seen price drops. The Poco X4 Pro 5G typically retails for £299, but right now the mid-tier marvel has been given a 30% reduction – you can grab it for £209.

This 6.67in handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 CPU and packs a 108MP, f/1.9 main camera, so it already punches above its weight at RRP. In our four star review, we said the Poco X4 Pro 5G “packs in quite a lot for the money” and was worth a look if battery life and a stellar screen were top priorities for your budget.

You can get one in your choice of Laser Blue, Laser Black and POCO Yellow colours, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage.

The bargain-tastic Poco M4 Pro has also plummeted beneath the £200 barrier for what we believe is the first time. This entry-level phone would usually set you back £249, but for the duration of Prime day you can get it for just £169 – a 32% saving.

Xiaomi 12 – now £525

If you’re after something with a bit more style, and flagship performance to boot, it’s worth checking out the Xiaomi 12. This marks the start of the firm’s top-end model line, with a 6.28in display making it more pocket-friendly than many alternatives.

Typically retailing for £749, right now there’s a 30% price cut – meaning you can get one in your pocket for £525. It’s available in Blue, Purple and Gray colours, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage.

You’re looking at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 4500mAh battery with 67W rapid charging, and a three-lens camera on the rear: a 5MP main unit, 13Mp ultrawide and a 5MP telephoto/macro. The glass and metal build looks suitably premium, too.

Last year’s Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is also looking like a particularly good deal right now. It might be powered by a previous-generation chipset, but still has a high-resolution AMOLED display, plenty of RAM and storage, and a 108MP main camera capable of capturing plenty of detail. 120W fast charging doesn’t hurt, either.

Xiaomi says that at £429 you’re looking at a 34% saving over retail – although based on prices when buying from the firm directly, we put that figure closer to 28%. Which is still a good deal on what was until recently the firm’s flagship phone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro – now £209

Finally, the value-oriented Redmi Note 11 Pro has been given a tasty 30% price cut. Usually on sale for £299, you can currently bag one for £209 while stocks last.

You might notice that’s the same price as the Poco X4 5G mentioned above – that’s because aside from a few styling tweaks, they’re essentially the same phone. If you can’t stomach the Poco’s colossal camera bump, the Redmi effort is a little more refined. In our four star review, we said “Its screen is excellent for watching videos, its design both looks and feels premium for the price, and it has exceptionally good battery life”.

Check out the rest of our Amazon Prime Day deals