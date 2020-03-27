The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is a 5G handset that costs just €349

Xiaomi is looking to crack the 5G market wide open with the launch of a preposterously cheap handset. The company's new Mi 10 Lite 5G will grant owners access to high-speed 5G networks for the paltry price of €349, undercutting many of its flagship competitors. It doesn't skimp out on the feature front, either, and boasts a 6.57in AMOLED TrueColor display along with an impressive 48MP AI quad-camera. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and integrated X52 model should also ensure the wheels don't come off, while a 4,160mAh battery will hold enough juice for a full-day. The Mi 10 Lite will launch alongside the standard Mi 10 (€799), which one-ups its sibling with a more powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, 108MP quad-camera, and ultra-high speed RAM and storage combos. Both will be available in Europe this summer.