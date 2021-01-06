Xiaomi announces new Mi 11 flagship smartphone with 120Hz AMOLED screen

This time last year there was only one thing from China making the headlines – and it wasn’t something anybody wanted to pick up. What a difference 12 months make, because here’s something we’d be more than happy to give a good lick. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 is the first phone anywhere on Earth to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, which you can expect to find in almost all the other flagship phones that’ll emerge throughout the rest of 2021. Paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, a 4600mAh battery, and an Adreno 660 GPU, the new processor powers a 6.81in 2K AMOLED screen and a 108MP 8K main camera. 123-degree ultra-wide angle and 50mm telephoto macro lenses offer decent flexibility when it comes to making the most of those megapixels, while optical image stabilisation and AI-powered computational photography powers will help to keep your snaps looking sharper than that vaccination needle. The Mi 11’s screen curves at all four edges, with a brightness rating of a whopping 1500 nits, while a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch input rate should make it ultra responsive. It’s all packed into an 8.06mm chassis that also includes a pair of speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and 50W wireless charging. There’s no word on when it’ll spread to the rest of the world yet, but we’ll be sure to get well within two metres of one when it does.