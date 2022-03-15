Xiaomi launches its latest flagship smartphone line, the Xiaomi 12 series

We’ve already seen Xiaomi‘s 12 series debuted in China, but the new budget-flagship line-up has officially been launched globally.

There are three Xiaomi 12 models, the standard 12, a larger version of it in the form of the 12 Pro and the more wallet-friendly option called the 12X. All three promise huge features with a fairly modest price tag.

Read our review: Xiaomi 12 Pro review: as premium as it looks

Xiaomi 12 series specs: what are they packing?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the more premium option in the line-up. It boasts a larger 6.73-inch, high-resolution AMOLED display, with support for a high-refresh-rate. That means all the pixels on this mammoth of the screen will be buttery smooth. Underneath these pixels, you’ll find an in-display fingerprint reader to secure your phone.

With a 4,600mAh battery and support for fast-charging, Xiaomi’s 12 Pro should have no problem lasting you the day either. As you may have come to expect, it also supports fast wireless charging, and has a feature for reverse wireless charging (to power up your other devices).

The camera on Xiaomi’s 12 Pro doesn’t mess around, either. With a 50MP main snapper, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 2x zoom camera, the smartphone certainly boasts a high pixel count. The camera sensors run on some of Sony‘s most powerful mobile offerings, so the cameras should hold up in the real world. There’s also a 32MP selfie-cam, so you can snap some just-as-clear shots on the front.

Xiaomi’s other devices in the 12 series aren’t quite as strong but still deliver some impressive specs. The standard 12 has a 6.28-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery, a less powerful main snapper, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a macro lens replacing the 2x zoom lens. The 12X comes even more scaled-back with more-or-less the same specs as the standard 12, but with a less powerful processor. The 12 and 12 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while the 12X packs the less powerful Snapdragon 870.

All the devices have options for either 8 or 12GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB storage. The Xiaomi 12 series ships with the company’s custom version of Android, MIUI.

You can pick up the 12X for $649, the standard 12 for $749, and the 12 Pro for $999. All three devices go on sale from Xiaomi today, and start shipping soon after.