TCL’s Fold ‘n Roll is an eye-popping 3-in-1 smartphone concept

Foldable smartphones are getting better and better, as seen with the Huawei Mate X2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and we’ve caught glimpses of rollable phone concepts too. But TCL might have just blown all of them out of the water with the hybrid Fold ‘n Roll concept. As the name suggests, it does a bit of both. On the outside, it’s a sizable 6.87in handset with a familiar form, but it expands to an 8.85in screen when unfolded. But there’s one more step: you can unroll it a bit from there to grow the screen to a full 10in. That’s wild, but unfortunately, we don’t have a price or release date on this one. TCL is still sorting out components for this ambitious design, and while the company plans to launch its first foldable in 2021, it doesn’t necessarily sound like it will be this one. Still, we can’t wait to get our hands on the TCL Fold ‘n Roll and see how well it actually works.