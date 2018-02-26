Sony’s Xperia XZ2 gives whatever you’re looking at an HDR lick of paint

It’s not easy being a smartphone in 2018. If you’re not rocking a big ol’ bezel-free display, you’re not going to turn many heads. Sony’s plan of action appears to be much the same as it was last year: ram its latest flagship with headline-grabbing features similar to those that make it top dog in the TV world. The Xperia XZ2, now boasting an eye-catching curved glass back, has an 18:9, 5.7in Full HD+ display, but it’s what’s going on underneath that makes it really interesting. The phone can upscale plain old SDR content to something very close to HDR, no matter what you’re watching. If you like to dip into your video library on the tube, you’re gonna notice those extra colours. A Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm chipset makes it snappier than its predecessor, while a custom image signal processor (ISP) should give your snaps a boost. There’s also a bizarre new haptic sound feedback feature, which makes the XZ2 vibrate in time with audio. If you like the idea of your phone impersonating a PlayStation controller, you can pick one up at the beginning of April.