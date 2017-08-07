Soft Gold OnePlus 5 is a ringer that's bling-er

If the OnePlus 5's two shades of black just weren't doing it for you, now's your chance to snap one up in a different, lighter hue. A new Soft Gold finish is joining Midnight Black and Slate Grey in the line-up, but only for a limited time. It's rocking the same specs, which means you still get a super-quick Snapdragon 835 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Full HD AMOLED screen, and those much-improved dual cameras on the back. The price stays the same, too: £449 SIM-free, which is still a steal in our book. Not interested in going for gold? The Slate Grey version is getting bumped with an optional 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version this week as well.