The Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world’s first quad camera smartphone

In the mid-range smartphone space, it can be tough to stand out from the very large crowd. Samsung’s strategy? Equip its latest semi-affordable blower with more cameras than you ever thought you’d need. The Galaxy A9 (£549) has four, yes, four rear cameras, which take the shape of a thin strip on the top left of the phone’s curved glass back. You’ve got a 24MP main sensor, a 10MP Telephoto with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor, which lets you tweak the depth of field on your portraits. On the front sits a 24MP snapper. What does this quad array give you? Better shots for Insta feed, obviously. Those pictures are displayed on a 6.3in FHD+ Super AMOLED panel, and there’s a decent-sized 3,800mAh battery under the hood, with a Snapdragon 660 doing the heavy lifting. The Samsung Galaxy A9 will be available in a range of colours from November.