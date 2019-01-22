Retroduck Q doesn’t quack but it can wirelessly charge your phone

If something walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, there’s a pretty good chance that it is, in fact, a duck. But if something looks a bit like a retro television set and is just called the Retroduck Q, there’s a good chance it’s actually a wireless-charging plinth for your phone and nothing to do with our quacking, bread-guzzling feathered friends. Funded to the tune of 323% on Kickstarter, the Retroduck Q comes in black, white or red, is capable of high-speed 10W charging, and there are adjustable feet on the bottom in case you want to prop your phone up on it to watch a video. The controls on the front don’t seem to actually do anything, but then ducks don’t have buttons either, do they? Delivery to Kickstarter backers is due to start in February, after which it’ll go on sale for US$55.