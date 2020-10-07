Realme's £279 7 Pro could be the smartphone bargain of the year

If we told you a new phone had a 6.4in Super AMOLED always-on screen with a fingerprint reader built into it, a 64MP main camera, 8GB of RAM, and a 4500mAh battery that charges in just over half an hour, how much would you be willing to pay for it? Way more than £279, right? Well put your credit card away because that’s all you need to part with for Realme’s 7 Pro. There’s also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 128GB of storage, and a 32MP hole-punch camera on the front. If that’ll still leave you counting the pennies, the standard 7 is £100 cheaper and still comes with a 6.5in Full HD+ LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and a quad-camera setup on the back. Both can be pre-ordered right now.