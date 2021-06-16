Realme’s GT is the smartphone powerhouse ready to quash the competition

Just days after the OnePlus Nord CE made headlines, Realme’s GT (€369, early offer) is here to spread its proverbial peacock feathers with its bold tagline of ‘flagship killer’. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 65w fast charging, a 6.43in 120Hz ALOMED display and a Sony 64MP triple camera, it’s a force to be reckoned with. Compared to its predecessor, performance is up by 20% and power consumption down by 50% and the cooling system will take care of heat dissipation to keep it running at peak performance. The beefy 4,500 mAh battery supports fast charging and will go from 0-100 in just 35-minutes. There’s also 5G connectivity, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and the rare but wonderful thing, a 3.5mm audio jack. Realme doesn't stop there, as the company also launch the Watch 2 (£49.99), Watch 2 Pro (£69.99) and a Robot Vacuum(€299) with 38 built-in sensors.