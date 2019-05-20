Realme's bargain mid-ranger is finally coming to Europe

Realme's latest mid-range flagship is finally headed to Europe, and that's good news for those of you with an eye for a bargain. Offering an impossible amount of tech at an equally mind-boggling price, the Realme 3 Pro packs a Snapdragon 710 processor, 4045mAh fast-charging battery, 25MP selfie camera, dual 16MP and 5MP rear cameras, and a 6.3in Full HD Dewdrop screen. But wait, what about that oh-so-tempting price point we've been hinting at? Well, the Realme 3 Pro comes in two variants: a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM model for £175, and a 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM edition for £219. Both will be available in Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple, and will hit shelves on June 5.