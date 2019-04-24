Oppo’s flagship Reno 10x zoom is a smartphone marvel with a rising wedge

Hot off the heels of the zoom queen the Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo shows it’s got the very top camera specs too on its Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-munching blower, the Reno 10x zoom. The triple-rear lens consists of a 48MP lens (and a Sony IMX586 sensor at that), a 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 13MP telephoto lens. Dual optical image stabilisation is on board to counteract any shaky photo takers. And if you’re more a selfie fan, the 16MP front camera is neatly hidden in the rising wedge contraption along with an earpiece and flashlight which means lots of real-estate for screen. A 6.6in 2340 x 1080px OLED screen means super skinny bezels with 93.1% screen to body ration. It also offers 4K video at 60 fps as well as an in-display fingerprint reader, a solid 4,065 mAH battery, and with fast VOOC charging too. When it ships in May, itll cost you a very competitive €799.