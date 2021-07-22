The OnePlus Nord 2 hits the smartphone sweet spot

Heard the one about the blonde criminal who burgles an unsuspecting family of bears? You know, the one where the golden-locked offender gobbles a temperate bowl of oats? Well the OnePlus Nord 2 is the perfect porridge of the smartphone world: equipped with a 6.43in AMOLED display and a trio of AI-assisted lenses, the 5G flagship killer offers something to suit every breakfast thief. Its MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip is tooled to take on a host of AI-enabled tasks, while the 50MP main camera features a sensor that’s larger by half – meaning better low-light performance, enhanced by a new Nightscape Ultra mode. There’s no wireless charging, but a Warp Charge 65 adapter can zap the 4500mAh cell from flat to full in just half an hour. Ideal if you’re caught short before a walk in the woods. And at £399, the price is just right.