OnePlus Nord 2T preview: specs and everything else that matters

Another day, another new OnePlus phone is rumoured to be on the cusp of launching. This time around it’s the OnePlus Nord 2T, so read on as we tell you all there is to know about the device, including the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2T specs, price, release date and more.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is being primed as the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord 2 (5G). For background, the Nord series features OnePlus’ mid-range handsets, which sit below flagships like the hugely impressive OnePlus 10 Pro.

Under the Nord flag, there are currently two sub-ranges. The straight numbered Nord models like the Nord 2 and upcoming Nord 2T are joined by even more affordable ‘CE’ branded devices in the line-up, which you might have heard about earlier in the year because of the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

Now, it seems like it’s nearly time for its big sibling to step into the spotlight. Our guide below features all the latest OnePlus Nord 2T rumours and news in one handy place as this new contender for the best cheap phone crown gets set to land.

Specs, camera and design

Online retailer Aliexpress recently jumped the gun and launched its OnePlus Nord 2T listings page, which features a complete spec sheet (and other details – scroll down for what it told us about the device’s price and release date).

It corroborates much of what the rumour mill had been saying about the Nord 2T and the page is still live, suggesting the retailer – part of the multi-billion dollar Alibaba Group – is not only confident in its information, but probably isn’t being issued with any major takedown threats from OnePlus.

This means we can expect the OnePlus Nord 2T specs to include a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor; 4500mAh battery; 8GB of RAM; and 128GB of built-in storage. It’s likely going to offer 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging, which is a nice boost on the 65W of the Nord 2, and will seemingly bundle in a charging brick.

The same 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display found on last year’s model is back, complete with 90Hz refresh rate, all of which backs up some of the earlier leaks we saw on social media.

OnePlus Nord 2T



•6.43" FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz

•MediaTek Dimensity 1300

•Rear Cam- 50MP (IMX766)(OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (Mono)

•Front Cam- 32MP

•8/12GB LPDDR4X RAM

•128/256GB UFS3.1 ROM

•Android 12, OxygenOS 12

•4,500mAh battery, 80W charging



Alert slider, Stereo speakers — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 28, 2022

In the all-important camera department, the smart money is now on a 50MP primary snapper being joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP B&W (black and white) sensor). For the selfie enthusiast, there’s a 32MP front camera on the front of the device.

Don’t expect it to look radically different from the Nord 2, though. As per the ‘official’ renders featured in the Aliexpress listing, the Nord 2T design will be amost identical to its predecessor, barring for its rear camera bump, which will now be larger and comrpised of two circles.

A good look at the new OnePlus Nord 2T camera design

Here again the Aliexpress listing is our firmest indication that the OnePlus Nord 2T release date will take place in May 2022 – and could even be imminent.

OnePlus hasn’t announced a launch event, but the retailer says that those in the UK can expect delivery of the phone from June 1.

Using our knowledge of typical mobile phone launch patterns, we’d therefore predict the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch on the week of May 16. This would give OnePlus a week and a bit to collect pre-orders for the device, ahead of it shipping that first week of June.

The OnePlus Nord 2T price is a bit murkier. Aliexpress originally listed this as £555, which was a bit steep (the Nord 2 going for £399) and led us to believe it included the cost of shipping from China – something that’s not applicable if and when the phone launches in the UK and Europe, as it’s expected to.

Now, the page has the device ‘discounted’ by 30% to around £395, which is a lot more in keeping with what we’d expect from the handset’s price.