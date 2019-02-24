Nokia 9 PureView is a quint-camera curio

Picture the scene: a Nokia hardware engineer is analysing the competition and gets to the Huawei P20 Pro. “Four cameras?” they scoff. “We can do better than that!”. Hence, the Nokia 9 PureView was born, adorned with no fewer than five lenses on the rear, the most in any smartphone ever. Why all the eyes? Well, two of the 12MP lenses take in colour, while three take in monochrome, meaning you can actually shoot in proper black & white, rather than using software. But it’s the way these cameras combine with the dedicated image processing chip that makes the 9 PureView exciting, as it allows for up to 1200 depth levels (most smartphones offer about 10), RAW file support, and a dynamic range of up to 12.4 stops. The 9 PureView should go on sale very soon, and will cost $699.