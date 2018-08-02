Motorola's Moto Z3 is the first phone that can upgrade to 5G

Motorola's rumoured 5G Moto Mod attachment is real, and it's coming with the new Moto Z3 handset... or rather, it's coming later. The Moto Z3 builds upon the previous core Moto Z models: it's super-thin and accommodates the various snap-on Moto Mods, which can add extra battery life, a 10x zoom camera, and other abilities. The Z3 isn't quite top-of-the-line, opting for last year's Snapdragon 835 chip and sticking with a 1080p 6in panel (it is AMOLED, however) – but the US$480 price is pretty appealing for a near-flagship experience. And it'll be the first phone to accommodate the 5G Moto Mod, which will provide potentially 10x speed over the usual 4G LTE when it launches in early 2019. That could be an incredible upgrade, but it's one you'll have to wait for if you snag the Moto Z3 when it hits the U.S. on 16 August.