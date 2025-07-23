EE expands its next-gen 5G network – is your phone already ready for it?

EE recently started to switch on its shiny new 5G Standalone network, which doesn’t piggyback off 4G. Currently, it’s only available in certain locations across the UK. But now, EE is expanding it, with 5G Standalone set to cover more than 34 million people by the end of August. That means over half the UK will be able to use it, and you probably don’t need a new smartphone to use it.

Unlike the 5G you’ve had so far (which often feels just like 4G), 5G Standalone is the real deal. It doesn’t lean on 4G in the background. Rather, it delivers faster uploads, smoother video calls, proper gaming responsiveness, and better indoor signal. It’s also got enough capacity to handle you and everyone else livestreaming the same gig, all without descending into buffering chaos.

EE’s flipping the switch across the country – not just in central London or Manchester city centre. Places like Aberdeen, Ipswich, Loughborough and even Windsor are joining the list, with more than 45 new towns and cities getting turned on this summer. You can check out the full list of supported locations here.

Which smartphones support EE’s 5G Standalone?

What really seals the deal is just how many smartphones are already good to go. That Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 in your pocket are both ready. There’s a long and growing list of compatible phones, tablets and even laptops from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Google, Honor, and more. You don’t need to fork out for some handset you’ve never heard of, yours is probably ready to go.

Here’s a full list of supported smartphones:

Apple iPhone 16 series (16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max & 16e)

Apple iPhone 15 series (15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max)

Google Pixel 9 series (9, 9Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold)

HMD Fusion

Honor (Magic7 Lite, Magic 7 Pro, Magic V3, 400 Lite, 400 Pro)

Moto G 35, G54 5G, G75 & G85

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola RAZR (50 Ultra & 60 Ultra)

Nothing 3a and 3a Pro

Oppo Reno13 (Pro & FS)

Samsung Galaxy A Series (A15, A16, A26, A36 & A56)

Samsung Galaxy Flip (5 & 6)

Samsung Galaxy Fold (5 & 6)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series (S25, S25+ & S25 Ultra)

Samsung Galaxy S24 series (S24, S24+ & S24 Ultra)

Samsung Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra)

Samsung Galaxy Xcover7 Pro

Sony Xperia 1 VI & 10VI

TCL 50R & 50 PRO nxt paper 5G

If you’ve got the right device and a 5G Standalon-ready EE plan or SIM, you might already be on it. New and upgrading customers on any EE pay monthly handset plan get access automatically. That includes Voice over 5G too, which means faster call set-up.

There’s no extra charge for 5G Standalone itself if you’re on one of EE’s current monthly handset plans. Coverage is rolling out rapidly, with more than 45 new locations getting lit up this summer, and EE’s aiming to reach over 41 million people by spring 2026.