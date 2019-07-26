Motorola has given its entry-level Moto E range a curious refresh

Motorola has given its entry-level Moto E range a refresh with the new Moto E6 ($149). The upgraded E6 effectively replaces the E5, E5 Play, and E5 Play, but bizarrely doesn't offer an across-the-board improvement on those models. Although the processor has been upgraded to a Snapdragon 435 for improved performance, the E6 still includes the same 2GB RAM and 16GB storage as the middle of the road E5. It also sports a slightly smaller 5.5in display than the E5, along with a downgraded 3,000 mAh battery. The camera doesn't suffer the same fate, thankfully, and has been improved with a 13 megapixel lens, while the new handset also comes with a "water repellent" nano coating, which won't do much if you drop it in the toilet, but will offer a bit more splash protection. It's a mixed bag, then, but if you're after a cheap phone with a some decent specs, you might be willing to overlook those imperfections.