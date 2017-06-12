Knomo’s DropGo adds wireless charging smarts to your backpack

Backup batteries are brill - except for the cumbersome cables. Trying to neatly position them in the pockets of your pack can be a proper chore, especially if you’re after easy smartphone access. Got yourself a Samsung Galaxy S6 or S7? This powerbank from Knomo (£99) will hug it snugly while delivering charge wirelessly via Qi. A 4500mAh cell can top it up more than once, while juice speeds are decent - think 10% in 25 minutes. Better yet, if you’ve an appropriate sack from Knomo you’ll find a DropGo pocket specially designed to harbour your charger. iPhone owner? You’ll want the sold-separately adapter case.