The iconic Motorola Razr has been revamped with a foldable 6.2in display

Motorola has just blown the socks off the tech world by unveiling a brand new take on its iconic Razr. The stuff of pop-culture legend back in the mid-00s, the original Razr was the must-have handset for, well, everyone - and now it's back with a twist. Featuring the same clamshell design as the original, the new Razr adds a flexible 6.2in touchscreen display that can be folded completely thanks to a zero-gap hinge. That Flex View screen means the reimagined Razr offers all the functionality of a modern smartphone while still retaining the iconic look and portability of the original, and is backed up by a front-facing 2.7in interactive Quick View display for on-the-fly interactions. Rounding off the revamp is a 16MP main camera, 5MP selfie camera, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, 2510 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 710 oct-core processor. But y'know, this isn't about tech specs and perfomance. This is all about that sweet, sweet nostalgia, so go ahead and soak it up.