The Huawei Mate 30 brings less flash for less cash

Huawei's newly revealed Mate 30 Pro looks fabulous thanks to its sharply curved Horizon Display and lack of physical side buttons. At €1099, however, it'll cost you an arm and a leg to wrap your mitts around that sleek number. Luckily, the standard Huawei Mate 30 keeps a lot of what makes the Pro model alluring, albeit for a lesser price. The screen is larger but also flat, while the distinctive back camera module loses one of the 40MP sensors in its triple-camera array. But it still has the powerful new Kirin 990 chip inside and still comes in an array of slick colours, including a pair of vegan leather options. At a much more palatable starting price of €799, it can afford to lose a couple perks. A UK release has yet to be confirmed, however, and the lack of Google services could make this a tricky bargain at any price.