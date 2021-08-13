Honor’s Magic3 smartphone line-up has more lenses than a camera convention

Shooting at four focal lengths used to mean lugging a large bag of barrels. Not with Honor’s Magic3 Pro+. The 5G flagship puts a quartet of lenses in your pocket. Flanking the 50MP main camera is a trio of 64MP snappers: one monochrome, one telephoto and one ultra-wide. The fifth eye in the hexagon? A laser sensor for faster, more accurate focusing. There’s also IMAX 10-bit video for cinematic footage, plus HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rates mean results should look their best on the 6.76in OLED display. Inside is a speedy Snapdragon 888+ chip to ensure the Android-based Magic UI runs slick and zingy. The 4,600mAh battery can be juiced in double time with 66W charging, while Wireless Reverse Charge smarts let you use the Pro+ to boost other devices. Such powerhouse performance does come at quite a price: €1,499. The Magic3 Pro sacrifices some megapixels for a saving of €400, while the baseline Magic 3 ditches one lens altogether – and it’ll be yours for €899 when it later launches outside China.