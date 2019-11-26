The Honor V30 Pro is a 5G mid-ranger with a 40MP triple camera

There’s a new 5G mid-ranger in town, and its name is the Honor V30 Pro ($550). The latest affordable handset from the Huawei-owned tech company, the V30 Pro combines a 6.57in hole-punch display with five cameras (two front-facing and three rear) and a Kirin 990 chipset. That rear triple-camera setup comprises a 40MP main, 8MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide lens, and is complemented by a 32MP selfie camera and 8MP ultrawide angle snapper around the front. The standard V30 Pro also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is powered by a 4,100mAh fast-charging battery that can apparently hit 70 percent capacity in 30 minutes. There’s currently no word on when (if ever) the handset will debut outside of China, but we're allowed to dream, aren't we?