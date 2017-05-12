Grovemade’s cases wrap your iPhone in wonderful wood

In a world of glass and metal mobiles, it takes a touch of forest to stand apart. Wrap your iPhone in one of Grovemade’s premium protectors and you’ll have a grain-detailed finish to be proud of. With walnut and maple options available (from US$99), cases consist of a solid frame and a slim adhesive back plate to protect your phone without wooden bulk. Machine-milled and hand-finished, opt for the leather-trimmed edition for a vegetable-tanned rear that’ll age naturally into a truly unique skin for your smartphone. Rumours of a wooden screen protector remain unconfirmed.