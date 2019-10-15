Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL gain dual-cameras and a super smooth display

The pixel has always been about the camera, with imaging software alone that’s so good it puts many flagships to shame, but the Pixel 4 and 4 XL sport more than just the one rear camera this year. There’s one 16MP f/2.4 camera, and a second 12.2MP f/1.7 camera which is going to capture some ridiculously good portraits. There’s also an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing cameras for group selfies and such larks. Improved zooming is capable through a combination of optical zoom from the second lens and Google’s Super Res Zoom software. Night Sight gets a super boost through machine learning to measure white balance and computational photography for astrophotography. The display on the Pixel 4 (5.7in) and Pixel 4 XL (6.3in) comes with Ambient EQ, adjusting the display colour temperature and an astounding 90hz smooth display. That, paired with Snapdragon 855 is going to make for some scintillating gaming experiences and all round power. With smart motion sense and gesture controls, there are more ways to interact with your Pixel and Google Assisant is on board to deal with your daily whims. Voice recordings gets really clever allowing you to search for specific phrases. It ships on 24 October (£669) in black, white and a limited edition Oh So Orange and we Oh So Want That One.