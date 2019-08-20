The Catch:2 is a ravishing dual wireless charger wrapped in exquisite Italian leather

As wireless chargers become more commonplace, how can how can manufacturers stand out from the crowd? Well, they could follow in the footsteps of New York-based brand Courant by combining the power of wireless charging with high fashion. The company has just unveiled the gorgeous Catch:2 ($175), a premium leather-wrapped fast charging mat that'll top up your Qi-compatible devices while looking absolutely ravishing. The Catch:2 uses a 5-coil output that covers the entire product, meaning you'll never encounter a dead zone, and can power up two devices at once. That high-end finish is achieved by wrapping the Catch:2 in real pebble-grain Italian leather sourced from the Santa Croce region (fancy!), and comes in a variety of deletable colours.