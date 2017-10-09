BlackBerry Motion arrives with huge battery, but no keyboard

After making a splash earlier this year with the KEYone, you'd think TCL would be jamming physical keyboards in all its BlackBerry-branded phones. Turns out not everyone minds tapping away at a touchscreen, though. which is where the Motion comes in. It's a midranger through and through, with a 5.5in, Full HD LCD screen, Snapdragon 625 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. The 12MP, f/2.0 camera round back and 8MP selfie cam up front sound par for the course too, as does the front fingerprint sensor. What should really make the Motion stand out is its battery: all 4000mAh of it. With sensible specs, it should have enough juice to go several days between top-ups - perfect for those last minute business trips where you've forgotten to pack a USB-C cable. Just us? It's launching in select markets first, but if you're in the Middle East, UAE or Saudi Arabia and fancy going back to BlackBerry, you'll soon be able to snag one for around US$450.