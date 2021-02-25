Anker’s latest power bank will MagSafe itself to your iPhone 12

Apple has yet to announce a portable MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12, but Anker has just served up the goods – sort of. Spotted by 9to5Mac, the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank (US$39.99, available 3 March) is a 5,000mAh battery pack that’ll clamp itself to the latest iPhone, wirelessly transferring enough juice to fully replenish an iPhone 12 mini, or restore the vast majority of power to the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s worth noting that power transfer will be at 5W rather than the faster 15W speed offered by fully certified MagSafe accessories, so if charging time is a major factor for you, it may be worth waiting for Apple’s own charger to arrive. There’s no UK release date or price for the Anker charger as yet, but keep an eye out for it any day now.