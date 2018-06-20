The all-screen Oppo Find X hides its snappers in a slider

You can’t bin the bezels without a notch, said Apple and a horde of imitators in the months that followed the launch of the iPhone X. But there’s already a new tech trend in town: pop-up cameras. Hot on the heels of the Vivo Nex, Oppo has just launched the Find X, a curved glass marvel and one of the year’s most interesting smartphones. The story here is obviously the ‘stealth’ camera setup. Its three-strong arsenal - 25MP selfie cam + dual 16 and 20MP rear, as well as 3D face recognition - is concealed within a motorized slider that pops up in less than a second when you need to take a picture. That means 93.8 per cent of the Find X’s front is screen, with no notch to speak of and bezels so teeny they’re hardly worth acknowledging. Under the hood you’ve got a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 256GB of storage and a 3,730mAh battery. No word yet on a UK launch, but the €999 Oppo Find X hits Europe in August.