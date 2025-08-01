Freely’s new streaming puck will bring free live and on demand TV to your home

Freely – the UK streaming service backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 – is expanding beyond smart TVs and into plug-in devices. From later this year, you’ll be able to get the full Freely experience on any television with an HDMI port, thanks to a compact streaming puck built by Netgem.

The move is a big step for Everyone TV, the organisation behind Freely, and one that makes sense. Since launching on smart TVs in 2024, Freely has promised an easy way to watch live and on-demand TV from the UK’s biggest broadcasters, subscription-free. Now, with this “plug-in and stream” device, it’s opening the door to millions more households who don’t want – or need – to upgrade their TV to get involved.

The Netgem-built puck will support more than 40 live channels and a vast on-demand library that pulls content from BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5, PBS America and more.

The interface will be the same as on Freely-compatible TVs, complete with a Mini-Guide, seven-day programme guide, “My List” for saving your favourite shows, and the ability to pause and restart live TV.

It runs over Wi-Fi and doesn’t need an aerial or satellite dish – just plug in and you’re ready to watch (similar to Sky Stream).

Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Everyone TV, called it “an important and natural next step” to make Freely accessible without a full TV upgrade or monthly cost. Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem UK, said the puck “breathes new life into existing TVs” and praised the simplicity of a fully integrated, Wi-Fi-powered setup.

It’s the latest move in a rapid rollout for Freely, which has already been confirmed for Roku Smart TVs and has partnerships with major brands including Hisense, Philips, JVC, TCL and Amazon Fire TV.

The plug-in launch promises even more flexibility – and more homes reached – as Freely looks to cement itself as the home of free TV in the streaming age.

Pricing and availability will be confirmed soon, but you can already pre-register interest via Freely.

Liked this? Roku is rolling out a free upgrade to make movie nights easier