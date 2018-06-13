The Vivo Nex phone ditches the notch and goes bezel-free with a pop-up selfie cam and smart screen

How we scoffed when Apple revealed the ‘all screen’ iPhone X as though it was hoping no-one would notice the notch. Android devices have subsequently (and bafflingly) clamoured to copy Apple’s design, but Vivo Nex (about £580) instead embraces the spirit of the idea, going properly all screen. Well, ish. The massive 6.59in screen has skinny bezels and a bit of a chin, but no notch. The phone retains user authentication and great audio by baking, respectively, a fingerprint sensor and speaker right into the display. It’s properly high-end elsewhere, too, with a powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android Oreo 8.1, and a 12MP+5MP dual-camera set-up. But best/worst/most absurdly of all (depending on your predisposition), the 8MP selfie cam pops up from the phone whenever you need it. No news as to whether a bottle opener appears when you’re thirsty, or scissors spring out when you’ve a loose thread, mind.