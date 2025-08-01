The Seiko Prospex Alpinist ‘Night Sky’ might be my favourite model yet

The Seiko Prospex Alpinist has always been a cult classic watch, but this new European exclusive ‘Night Sky’ edition might just be the most handsome one yet.

Limited to 3000 pieces (and I say limited in the loosest way possible), it takes all the rugged charm of the original and wraps it in a moody, midnight colourway that feels both adventurous and refined.

Originally designed in 1959 for the Japanese Yama-otoko (hardy mountain men known for their strength and resilience), the Alpinist series was built for reliability in rough terrain. And while most of us aren’t navigating alpine paths daily, there’s something about that spirit of utility and durability that still appeals.

The ‘Night Sky’ keeps that legacy alive, with a more moody, understated colourway.

Inspired by the popular SPB121, this limited-edition model swaps out green for deep twilight blue, with a vertically striped dial that subtly catches the light.

The gold cathedral hands give it a vintage twist without going full heritage, and the dual-strap setup – a soft blue leather strap and an extra navy nylon one – means you can dress it up or down without fuss.

Around the back, an exhibition case reveals Seiko’s reliable in-house 6R35 movement. It offers 70 hours of power reserve and promises accuracy between -15 to +25 seconds per day. Not COSC-beating, sure, but it’s built to last, not for ultra-high accuracy timekeeping.

The case remains nicely wearable, and at £780 (approx. US$1010), it’s a fair price for a stylish mechanical watch with real heritage. If you’re into watches that balance form and function with a story to tell, this one ticks the right boxes.

Pre-orders open today at Seiko’s website – and with ‘only’ 3000 available, it’s one to grab before it disappears forever.

