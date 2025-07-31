The new Seiko Prospex Speedtimer ‘Compact Countdown’ arrives with a super-slim case

Seiko has unveiled a sleek new addition to its Prospex family — the Speedtimer 6R ‘Compact Countdown’. It’s the first Speedtimer to house Seiko’s in-house 6R automatic movement, and it wears that milestone proudly in the slimmest 6R case the brand has ever made.

At just 11.95mm deep and 39.5mm across, the new watch model blends sporty function with a more wearable size – a welcome shift for anyone who loves the Speedtimer’s motorsport legacy but prefers a watch that doesn’t feel like wrist weights.

I’m a big fan of the slimmer profile – it should hug the wrist perfectly and feel far more refined than some of the chunkier chronos out there.

One of the standout features for me is the clean, time-only design with a simple countdown bezel. It’s refreshingly simple and adds to the watch’s old-school racing charm without overcomplicating the dial. It’s functional, but it also just looks cool.

The case design harks back to the iconic 1972 Seiko ‘Panda’ chronograph, with a familiar flowing shape and a scratch-resistant super-hard coating.

There’s also a car-themed collector’s treat in the lineup: the Prospex Speedtimer Compact 6R x Datsun Fairlady Z Limited Edition. Limited to 2500 pieces worldwide, this model celebrates a double anniversary – the original Seiko Speedtimer and the launch of the Datsun 240Z rally car, both of which debuted in 1969.

It features a rally-style dial font, vintage colour scheme, and the Datsun logo stamped on the caseback, dial and clasp.

Powering both the standard and limited editions is the 6R automatic movement. It delivers a three-day power reserve and keeps time to within -15/+25 seconds per day.

The case is also good for 200m of water resistance – handy if your adventures go beyond the track.

Finally, the watch is finished on a retro-style bracelet, further emphasising the ‘70s vintage aesthetic.

The Prospex Speedtimer 6R ‘Compact Countdown’ and the Datsun Fairlady Z Limited Edition go up for pre-order today on Seiko’s website, with prices ranging from £850 (approx. US$1100) to £1100 (approx. US$1425).

If you like your racing watches classic, compact, and just a little bit geeky, this one’s hard to ignore.

