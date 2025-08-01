Samsung Frame TVs get upgraded with stunning Liberty prints

Samsung has teamed up with iconic British design house Liberty to bring a collection of the brand’s celebrated patterns to living rooms all over the world.

The collaboration adds 20 of Liberty’s most distinctive designs to the Samsung Art Store, transforming The Frame TV (one of the best 4K TVs around) into a digital gallery of classic British printmaking.

The partnership was crafted to showcase Liberty’s heritage-rich art in a new light – quite literally. Samsung’s curation team worked with Liberty’s designers to select prints that would thrive on a large digital canvas, bringing detail, colour and character into people’s homes. From delicate florals to bold botanicals, the selection spans over a century of design history.

Liberty, founded in 1875, has been a cornerstone of British creativity for nearly 150 years, influencing everything from fashion to interiors.

The first design in the spotlight is Artemis, a vibrant, botanical pattern reimagined for digital display. Others include Marina’s Tea Garden, Fantasy Land and My Grown Up Star – all from the store’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Whether it’s hand-painted landscapes or geometric repeats, the collection captures the full spectrum of Liberty’s visual identity.

“For Liberty, this was about giving our prints a new kind of life,” said Liberty Design Manager Pere Bruach. “To see something once printed on silk now glowing on a screen – it’s like telling the same story in a new voice.”

Samsung UK’s Partnerships Manager Rachael Roberts called the collaboration “a celebration of British design,” and noted that Liberty is currently the only British design house represented on the Art Store platform.

With more than 3500 artworks already available on Samsung Art Store, the Liberty collection adds a distinctly British twist to the brand’s mission: making meaningful design part of everyday life. And for Frame TV owners, it’s another reason to keep their screen on – even when they’re not watching.

