Siemens EQ.9 adds a double shot of Wi-Fi to your morning coffee

If you’re the kind of person who can’t even wake up after their morning coffee, have you ever considered drinking two at once? Siemens’ new EQ.9 coffee machine (£1999) can pour perfect cappuccino, espresso, latte macchiato and more in pairs at the touch of a button, plus there are two separate containers to make sure your beans don’t get mixed up. Nobody likes having their beans mixed up. But it’s the onboard Wi-Fi, which allows you to control the EQ.9 with the Home Connect app on your phone, that means you can have the coffees lined up and ready to kickstart your brain cells before you’ve even put your pants on.