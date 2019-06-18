Ring's latest wireless doorbell is designed to make your peephole smarter

Ring's latest doorbell (the fifth in its ever-expanding lineup) is a nifty piece of kit designer to turn your boring old peephole into a smart wire-free doorbell that doubles as an intelligent security device. The Ring Door View Cam (£179) available today, essentially replaces your door viewer with a compact 1080p HD camera that allows you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere (whether you're home or away). It also comes with a slew of other impressive features like adjustable motion detection, Alexa compatibility, privacy zones, and an impact sensor that lets you know when people have knocked - even if they don't ring the doorbell itself.