The latest Ring doorbell free upgrade can send away unwanted callers and find lost pets

Amazon revealed an upgraded Ring smart device lineup at its Devices and Services 2025 event, but even better are the software bells and whistles that have also appeared.

Alexa+ Greetings is essentially an AI smart doorbell attendant. If you choose, it can ask callers why they are there and provide them with instructions. While some might find the feature a step too far, I’m thinking my misunderstandings with delivery drivers could be a lot easier to handle.

Familiar Faces will also be very useful for me. It’s a feature intended to reduce alerts from routine events such as the children leaving for school or a family member who feeds the cat during the week. It’s able to show who has been detected on the timeline and therefore make it easier to find the events you need.

At the event, Ring founder Jamie Siminoff explained a little more how this works. “It’s so easy to use, just enroll your friends and family. Think about it, your day-to-day, when your friend comes over for dinner, you get a notification saying Emma is at the front door.

“But equally important, if someone you don’t recognize is lingering, you’ll know immediately it’s an unfamiliar person. Our advanced AI provides contextual notifications that help you make quick decisions, and this intelligence becomes even more powerful when paired with our next feature.”

Search Party is a community feature that can keep a look out for lost pets in a neighborhood. If a pet is reported lost in the Ring app, local cameras will notify the camera’s owner if it’s potentially spotted.

Search Party for dogs is rolling out from November, with cats and other pets to follow.

In terms of hardware, Ring’s introduced quite a few products including the $180 Wired Doorbell Plus 2K and the $60 Indoor Cam 2K. There are also 4K products including the $250 Wired Doorbell Pro 4K and several cameras, too.

Ring didn’t mention battery devices in the context of either 2K or 4K, so it seems that these higher quality devices are intended to be wired at the present time, with battery models topping out at 1536p.

There are also some Power over Ethernet options for custom installers, too.

The 4K cameras include Retinal 4K Vision; Ring’s ‘next-gen’ tech for capturing sharper video with up to 10x zoom and much-improved low-light performance. The 2K products also have enhanced video tech, unsurprisingly called Retinal 2K. Retinal 4K is described as “mind blowing” by Ring’s Siminoff.