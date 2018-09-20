Put Alexa in the passenger seat with the Amazon Echo Auto

Ever get so used to talking to Alexa at home that you start asking for her elsewhere? If you've ever done that in your car, then maybe you need the Amazon Echo Auto. This slim device can plug into nearly any car and run Alexa through your ride's speakers, using your smartphone's cellular connection (via Bluetooth) to execute commands, provide turn-by-turn directions, set reminders, and just about anything else the voice assistant is capable of. You can even control smart home devices on the commute back, to ensure your flat is ready for your imminent arrival. Like some other past Echo devices, the Echo Auto is available by invitation only right now… although it's half-price (US$25, usually US$50) if you're picked. Unfortunately, it's only for U.S. buyers at the moment, but we're looking forward to taking Alexa for a ride once it reaches the UK.