The Pod is a high-tech bed that wants you to sleep smarter

If you're someone who struggles to get a good night's sleep, we might've found the answer to your prayers. Meet the Pod ($1,995), a high-tech bed that features dynamic temperature regulation, biometric tracing, sleep coaching, and other smart home integrations to deliver a "total solution" for enhanced rest and recovery. Created by the folks over at Eight Sleep - the world's first sleep fitness company - the Pod will learn and self-adjust its settings based on your needs (though it can also be controlled manually), and should help you fall asleep faster, spend more time in deep sleep, and eliminate any sleep interruptions. It looks like sweet dreams really are made of this.