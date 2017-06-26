Millo uses magnets to blend your smoothie in silence

Anyone who owns a smoothie maker will be familiar with a rawcus morning noise: the less-than-fruity sound of a motor firing up blades to obliterate your kiwis. While a dose of the mushy good stuff is no bad thing, it shouldn’t necessitate sticking carrots in your ears. Thankfully, Millo (from US$299, Indiegogo) ditches the decibels in favour of a hushed, magnet-driven mechanism that’s four times quieter than your standard blitzer. It’s easier to clean, too, thanks to a single blending part, while a built-in vacuum valve should see your mixed up beverages kept fresh for longer. All of which should make that vitamin hit that much sweeter.