The iKettle 3 invites AI over to tea

Yelling at relatives to make you a fresh pot of tea rarely goes down well. If you do get a drink out of it, it’s likely to be a weak milky mess of revenge. Yelling at the iKettle 3 (£100) might make you look like a loon, but it will deliver boiling water on command - perfect for your next cuppa. Back with IFTTT and Alexa integration, the third iteration of this connected kettle can be boiled from anywhere in the world via the Smarter App - or added to your smart home recipes for a bedtime brew as the curtains close.