Glow is a smart beside lamp that'll help you drift off to sleep

You might not realise it, but most forms of lighting will keep you up at night, whether it's the white rays of your smartphone screen or the yellowish hues of your bedside lamp. The folks over at Casper are aiming to buck that trend by developing a lamp that actually helps you wind down for a better, deeper slumber. That's why they built The Glow Light (£89), a curvy bedtime lantern that cues your body for sleep by gradually dimming so you can doze off without interruption. A built-in gyroscope allows you set the initial brightness to the level you want, while an ambient light sensor lets you use Glow in the middle of the night without waking anyone else up. It'll also get you out of bed in the morning by gradually dishing out some natural lighting that's decidedly less intrusive than the iPhone alarm we've all learned to despise. What a bright spark.